Man arrested in Bihar's Katihar for suspected links with Pakistan-based terror network

Bihar Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Katihar district for suspected links with a Pakistan-based terror network, officials said.

The SP said the investigation revealed that Ahad had exchanged chats, made audio calls, shared social media messages related to alleged anti-national activities, passed on information about sensitive locations and exchanged material allegedly linked to terrorist activities. (Representational Photo/ ANI)

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Ahad, a resident of Musapur village in Koda police station area in Katihar.

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Katihar Superintendent of Police Parichay Kumar told PTI that Ahad was arrested on Monday based on specific inputs regarding his alleged links with a Pakistan-based terror network.

"Acting on a specific input, security personnel arrested Ahad on suspicion of his links to a Pakistan-based terror network. Initially, he was detained, and finally he was declared arrested on Monday," the SP said.

He said an investigation and technical analysis of Ahad's mobile phone and social media accounts revealed that he was allegedly in regular contact through Instagram and WhatsApp with Pakistan-based gangster Rana Haseen alias Rana Haseen, who is reportedly associated with the terror network of Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

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{{^usCountry}} The SP said the investigation revealed that Ahad had exchanged chats, made audio calls, shared social media messages related to alleged anti-national activities, passed on information about sensitive locations and exchanged material allegedly linked to terrorist activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP said the investigation revealed that Ahad had exchanged chats, made audio calls, shared social media messages related to alleged anti-national activities, passed on information about sensitive locations and exchanged material allegedly linked to terrorist activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Police also found that the accused was allegedly circulating anti-India and communally provocative content on social media, sharing links to Pakistan-based WhatsApp channels and attempting to connect other individuals to such channels.

"Police also examined the mobile phones of other individuals linked to the suspect. However, no suspicious activity was detected on their devices. Police have seized the mobile phone of the accused. He is being examined by other security agencies as well," another police officer said.