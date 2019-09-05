e-paper
Man attacks cousin sister over property dispute

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune: The Swargate police have arrested a person who attacked his cousin sister with knive over a property dispute on Thursday. The incident took place at Maharshinagar.The accused is identified as Vinod Madhukar Saraf ( 44), a resident of Gujarathi colony in Kothrud. The assailant attacked her relative and was trying to fled, according to the police. Saraf who was in an inebriated condition pulled out a revolver and brandished it against the people who wanted to overpower him. In the meantime, a youth Alam Shaikh pounced on him and grabbed his collar. The accused was handed over to the police and case of attempt to murder and physical assault has been lodged against the accused.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 21:23 IST

