Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Man behind anti-national protests in Srinagar held

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a person who was allegedly involved in organising violent anti-national protests here against Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution.

Bashir Ahmad Quershi, a resident of Tanghdar area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, who was staying at Bagh-e-Mehtab area, was arrested on Sunday, police said.

They added that Qureshi was arrested from the Chanpora area of the city.

Soon after revocation of Article 370, the Anchar area of the city witnessed massive protests, including stone pelting, in August.

Police said Quershi was the main organiser of the protests .

“He (Quershi) was the main organiser of anti-national protests in Srinagar city, especially in Anchar Soura. During preliminary investigations, his links with separatists also came to fore. As per records, Qureshi had played main role in provoking youngsters to stage anti-national protests and hurl stones at police and security forces. He also played main role in organising unlawful gatherings and violent protests, leading to loss of property and injuries to the civilians,” a police official said.

Further investigation in the matter was going on, the official added.

