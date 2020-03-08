Man duped of Rs 1.25 lakh online

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 20:55 IST

PUNE A 54-year-old man has been duped of Rs 1.25 lakh by a fraudster on an e-commerce payment system. The incident took place in February and the complaint in the matter was registered on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Suresh Goroba Sable, a resident of Dehu road.

According to police, a man identified as Santosh Pashi called up Goroba on his mobile number and said he is an official from an e-commerce payment system and sought details of his online payment account and credit card. The victim was later duped of Rs 1.25 lakh.

The police have booked Pashi under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT). No arrests have been made in the case so far.