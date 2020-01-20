Man files ₹5 crore cheating case against business associate

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:10 IST

Gurugram: A 44-year-old businessman from Palam Vihar has alleged that he was duped of ₹5 crore by one of his business associates after he refused to pay the outstanding amount, the police said on Monday.

According to the police complaint, the businessman would supply readymade garments and artificial jewellery to the suspect who ran a fashion jewellery business and had an export licence.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that between February and March 2019, the victim supplied goods worth ₹14 crore to the suspect who had promised to make the payments within 30 days.

In February, the complainant’s firm started supplying the goods to the suspect, the police said. “The suspect accepted the consignment after a quality check and had promised to export them. He accepted the goods after full and complete satisfaction. Initially, the suspect paid ₹10 crore, but later he stopped making further orders,” said Sangwan.

According to the police, the suspect never paid the full amount. “In November 2019, instead of giving money, he sent a letter to the victim, demanding reimbursement for supplying goods of bad quality,” said Sangwan.

A case was registered on Sunday night against the suspect and his wife under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station.The couple is yet to be arrested, the police said.

The victim told the police that he met the suspect at a business meet in Palam Vihar in February last year.

“The suspect told the victim that he exported artificial fashion jewellery and clothes to several countries and had an export licence for the same. He started showing the complainant that he was a prosperous and wealthy person and had contacts with prominent businessmen. The suspect took the victim into good faith and influenced him to supply the goods,” said Sangwan.

In September 2019, the suspect allegedly refused to accept any order or to pay the remaining amount due to a quality dispute. The suspect allegedly refused to pay the outstanding amount of more than ₹5 crore and threatened the victim for life, the police said.