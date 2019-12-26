Man found dead in car with bullet mark

cities

New Delhi:

A businessman who had left his house for a party on Wednesday night was found dead with a bullet injury, inside his car parked near his house at Surajmal Vihar in east Delhi on Thursday morning.

Police recovered a pistol from the car and were probing if it was a case of suicide.The man was identified as Sachin Agarwal (35), a businessman who dealt in floor tiles and lived with his family.

Police said received a call on Thursday morning that Agarwal was dead in his car with a bullet injury in his head.

“Preliminary probe revealed he had gone to attend a party with his friends on Wednesday night.

On reaching the spot, police found the body of the businessman with a bullet injury on his head inside his car. A weapon was also recovered from the car.

Police said the pistol belongs to the businessman and they are probing if it was a licensed weapon.

No suicide note was found but police are probing all possible angles.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory and crime branch visited the spot and collected samples. A case was registered under the Arms Act, the officer said.