Home / Cities / Man from Karnataka killed under mysterious circumstances in Kalamboli

Man from Karnataka killed under mysterious circumstances in Kalamboli

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:36 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

A 31-year-old man was killed in a public garden in Kalamboli early on Thursday under mysterious circumstances. Police said the victim had arrived in the city to celebrate Diwali with his sister.

Originally from Karnataka, Nagnath Male was staying in Pune while making a living as a daily wage labourer. A few days ago, he had called his sister, who lives in Kalamboli, informing her that he was visiting her to celebrate Diwali. His sister is also a daily wage labourer.

Police said they were puzzled with the sequence of events leading up to the murder. The absence of other injuries has also led the police to suspect if the accused rendered Male unconscious before killing him. The police are also clueless about the motive behind the murder.

Except for a few abrasions around his neck and strangulation marks, police have not found other injuries on Male. Officials suspected he was strangled with a rope.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report and also a forensic report to find out whether he consumed something before his murder. We have formed three teams, and each of them is chasing different leads,” said Satish Gaikwad, senior inspector at Kalamboli police station.

The police are also studying the CCTV footage to make a list of suspects. Officials said Male was killed in the garden and most likely arrived with the accused. Police are investigating the involvement of people known to him.

Ruling out robbery, police sources said Male did not have any valuables on him or cash except for a phone, which was not recovered.

Male got married in May this year. However, his wife left him as he would often drink and did not have a job. Before moving to Talegaon in Pune, Male was working in Navi Mumbai as a daily wage labourer.

Police said they have dispatched a team to Pune to establish if he had any recent dispute with anyone.

Meanwhile, the Kalamboli police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person.

