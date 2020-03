cities

A 49-year-old man was arrested by Bhiwandi Police on Thursday for trying to extort

₹7 lakh from a local resident. A case has been registered against the accused, Irfan Khan, at Shantinagar police station.

Khan told a 52-year-old businessman and resident of Bhiwandi that the building he is staying in is illegal and tried to extort money on the pretext on making it a legal property.