Man mauled to death by feral dogs in Etah

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:36 IST

A pack of feral dogs mauled a 52-year-old man to death in Satarpur village of Etah district on Sunday night, police said.

The victim, Tej Singh, was returning home after the day’s work at night when the canines attacked him near a poultry farm under the Mirhachi police station area. He was found dead by passers-by on Monday morning, said cops.

“The man, who used to work as a labourer in Mohammadpur village, was returning after the day’s work on Sunday night. As he crossed a school building, stray dogs mauled him to death,” said Sitaram Sarang, in-charge of Mirhachi police station.

“The body bearing injury marks was spotted by locals on Monday morning who informed the police. It has been sent for post-mortem examination,” he said.

Locals alleged that canines had targeted a goat and other passers-by earlier also, but this time they killed a man. “We are writing to the forest department to launch a drive to catch these aggressive dogs,” said Sarang.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 17:36 IST