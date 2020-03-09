Man shot at by neighbours in Greater Noida west

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 23:17 IST

Noida: A 32-year-old man was shot at allegedly by two of his neighbours in Greater Noida West on Sunday. The victim was identified as Deepak Tiwari, a resident of Saraswati Kunj in Greater Noida West, and his wife has filed a police complaint against three men. He was visiting his house in Tigdi village to oversee construcion work when the incident took place.

The suspects named are Kapil, his younger brother Sachin and their father Prahalad, and the victim and his family alleged they are all residents of the village. The police said a preliminary probe revealed that the two families had personal enmity.

Deepak works as an accountant in a private company.

In the complaint, Anju Tiwari, Deepak’s wife, alleged, “Kapil and Sachin reached the spot and started arguing with us. Sachin went back to his home and returned with a country-made gun. He fired at Deepak, who received a bullet injury and collapsed.”

Deepak’s cousin Arun said Deepak was directing the construction workers who were working on a drain when the suspects allegedly reached. “Deepak lives in Saraswati Kunj and had rented out the Tigdi village house. The suspects are locals and they immediately opened fire and injured my cousin. Deepak was taken to a private hospital where he is undergoing medical treatment. The doctors have operated on him and he is out of danger,” he said.

The suspects then fled, he added.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida central, said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the three persons under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. “A primary investigation shows the two families live in neighbourhood and have a personal enmity. A police team reached the spot after getting information but the suspects managed to escape. We have launched a search to arrest them,” he said.