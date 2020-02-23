Man smashes woman’s head with stone for speaking to another man, arrested

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:57 IST

New Delhi: A 22-year-old tailor has been arrested for attacking his woman friend in Bonta Park near north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Saturday for speaking to another man, police said.

Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (north district), identified the arrested man as Mohammad Hilal.

“Hilal and the 22-year-old woman were friends. On Saturday morning he called her to Bonta Park. There they quarrelled and Hilal first tried to strangulate her before smashing her head with a stone,” said Bhardwaj. The DCP said the woman, who has been admitted to a city hospital, is likely to survive.

Some people found the woman unconscious in the bushes in the park on Saturday afternoon. She had suffered grievous injuries to her head. Her clothes were intact and the police prima facie ruled out sexual assault.

Some documents in the woman’s possession helped the police identify her as an east Delhi resident.

Police said they found the woman’s phone and checked her call records to identify suspects. “Hilal was one of the people she had spoken to on Saturday. We found his mobile phone switched off,” said the DCP.

Hilal was arrested on Sunday from a north Delhi neighbourhood. Police said they booked him for attempt to murder after he allegedly confessed to attacking the woman.