Man wanted for killing two nabbed eight years after incident

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s crime branch on Sunday arrested 40-year-old man wanted for killing two men in 2011. Police said the suspect, Kanta Prasad, had killed the two by slitting their throats, allegedly because one of them had an affair with his friend Sunil’s wife. Sunil had been arrested in 2013 for the double murder. Police said, Prasad, who was once caught in 2017 but managed to give police team a slip, kept evading arrest by hiding in Pune, where he worked as an electrician.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajesh Deo said that on October 30, 2011 two men — Anil Tiwari and Deepak Rai, employees of a garment factory in Gandhi Nagar were found dead inside the factory building. Their throats were slit and Tiwari’s body was dumped in the bathroom.

“During preliminary investigations we learnt about two possible suspects behind the murder — Sunil and his friend Kanta Prasad. “It was learnt that Sunil’s wife was in a relationship with Tiwari and he wanted to take revenge. A hunt for the two suspects was made, but they could not be found and a cash reward of ₹25,000 was declared on their arrest,” Deo said.

Deo said Sunil was arrested within two years of the probe, but Prasad remained absconding. “He was declared an absconder in March 2013 and the cash reward on his arrest was doubled to ₹50,000. Several raids were conducted in his village Fatehpur, UP, but he was not found,” he said.

The officer said, following years of surveillance on Prasad, a team received inputs that he would visit his family in his village on Dussehra. “We narrowed down on his whereabouts and a police team was deputed to his Fatehpur. On Sunday, following specific inputs, he was arrested from his village,” Deo said.

Deo said Prasad confessed of his involvement in the crime. He said he assisted Sunil in the murder and had to kill Rai as he was also present at the spot in Tiwari’s support.

During interrogations, Prasad told police that after the murder he fled to Banda in UP. “After spending two days in Banda, he fled to Pune. He said for at least two-and-a-half-years he did not use any phone so that the police could not track him. He stayed in rented accommodations and worked as an electrician there,” he said.

