Man with pistol caught at Shaheen Bagh venue, no case yet

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:51 IST

New Delhi: There was panic at Shaheen Bagh protest site Tuesday afternoon after a man carrying a pistol was reportedly caught by protesters.

Police said the man was allowed to leave the venue after he assured protesters that the gun was a licensed one. The video of protesters shouting that a man in the crowd had brought a pistol was widely circulated on social media platforms.

Deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “As of now, nobody has filed any complaint or made any call to the police control room about the incident. Still, we are looking into the incident and are trying to identify the person who was seen holding the gun. We will take action as and when a complaint is received.”

A police officer, who did not want to be named, said around 2.30pm, 60-70 people, mostly local residents, had reached the protest venue and insisted that the agitation be called off.Some of them began removing the barricades .

“During the melee, someone screamed that one of them was carrying a gun. They tried to snatch the weapon. At this, the man took out his pistol and claimed that it was his licensed weapon. The protesters assaulted him and later allowed them all to leave,” the officer said, adding that the man was a local property dealer, who was accompanying a local politician.

Meanwhile, at Shaheen Bagh, most protesters had a different version of what had happend. One of the protesters said the man was handed to the police, while others said he was let off. Some said the man went on the stage and wielded a gun, while others denied this.

Taseer Ahmad, a protester, said a group of people came there demanding that the barricades be removed. “While we were dealing with them, a man with a pistol got on stage and threatened to kill people if the protests weren’t called off,” he said.

FORMER COP MAKES ANOTHER VIDEO

A former Delhi Police sub-inspector who was arrested last month for putting out a video in which he threatened to shoot anti-CAA protesters, purportedly put out a live video on Tuesday saying he and a group of men were headed to Shaheen Bagh to take on the people gathered there.

In the video posted on Facebook, former policeman Rakesh Tyagi is heard saying he is heading to Shaheen Bagh with a motorcade of 19 cars, each with four occupants. The location of Tyagi’s shoot is yet unknown.

In December, a video of Tyagi in police uniform threatening to shoot anti-CAA protesters had surfaced. The Delhi Police had arrested him but he was released on bail the same day. Police had said the 43-year-old constable, who belongs to Baghpat, had taken voluntary retirement in 2014.