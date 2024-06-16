Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.42 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 17, 2024 29.81 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 33.38 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 34.82 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 34.95 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 35.6 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 34.76 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 33.45 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.46 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.8 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.7 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 43.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Manali today, on June 16, 2024, is 34.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.42 °C and 35.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.69 °C and 31.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.With temperatures ranging between 29.42 °C and 35.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 84.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

