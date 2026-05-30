Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday said the state can progress only when all 36 communities living in the hills and valley develop together, stressing the need for inclusive and balanced growth. Manipur can only progress when all 36 communities of state develop together: CM Khemchand Singh

Speaking at a special interactive session with beneficiaries of the post-matric scholarship scheme organised by the department of tribal affairs and hills under Janjatiya Garima Utsav 2026 in Imphal, Singh said the scholarship programme aims to promote equality and uplift all communities.

Expressing concern over reports that some students had not received scholarship payments for the past four months, the chief minister said the funds had already been released and that delays in certain cases were due to issues related to Aadhaar and bank account linkage.

The CM said education plays a crucial role in shaping the future of young people and reiterated that the government remains committed to addressing genuine difficulties faced by students and ensuring that welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

Singh also emphasised that Manipur can progress only when all 36 communities living in the hills and valley develop together and stressed the need for inclusive and balanced development across the state.

Highlighting the importance of peace, Singh said development can take place only in a peaceful and conducive environment.

He noted that students and daily wage earners are among those most affected during periods of unrest and emphasised that peace through dialogue is the only solution.

He also appealed to students to contribute towards strengthening harmony and understanding among different communities.

Speaking on the occasion via video conferencing, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen said the programme highlighted the importance of education in empowering tribal youth and shaping a better future.

She also said the government of Manipur remains committed to supporting students in their educational journey.

Students from Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts also participated in the interaction via video conferencing and shared their concerns and challenges.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.