e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Cities / Mansa DC cancels 12 cases of mutation of land belonging to Pearls Group

Mansa DC cancels 12 cases of mutation of land belonging to Pearls Group

This raises the possibility that this land may be disposed of later to pay the duped investors in the company

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mansa
Hindustantimes
         

In some positive news for investors, who have been duped of crores of rupees on the pretext of doubling of their money, in the Pearls Group, the district administration has cancelled mutation of 12 pieces of land that its group company, Pearl Infrastructure Limited, owns. This raises the possibility that this land may be disposed of later to pay the duped investors. Records show that the Pearl Group owns 360 acres in Mansa district.

Four mutations have been cancelled in Budhlada and eight in Bareta. The district administration’s action is also in compliance with the Supreme Court order of February 2, 2016, ordering a stay on sale of the land belonging to the group. Unscruplous officials, however, managed to sell this land further using fraudulent means.

An inquiry has also been initiated under Budhlada SDM, Aditya Dechalwal, to fix responsibility of the officials responsible for carrying out these transactions despite the Supreme Court stay. Deputy commissioner Apneet Riyait said, “After discussing the matter with the district attorney, police have been asked to register cases against the errant officers and others, who sold the land using fraudulent means.”

The land holding of the company is spread across Datewas, Phulluwal Dod, Dyalpura, Sirsiwala, Kulana and Kalipur villages in Budhlada tehsil and in Jherianwali and Raipur villages in Sardulgarh tehsil.

Know the scam

In 2003, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and investors filed a case in the Supreme Court against Pearls Agrotech Corporation Limited ‎(PACL) group, accusing it of fraudulently raising ₹45,000 crore from 5.5 crore investors via collective investment schemes.

In February 2013, the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the SEBI to investigate and scrutinise the PACL. A year later, the CBI in February lodged a case against two Pearls Group real estate firms for allegedly fraudulently raising ₹45,000 crore from investors.

In addition, 76 FIRs were registered against the groups’s chief managing director (CMD) Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, 65. After two years of investigation, the CBI in January 2016 arrested four of the group’s top officials. According to a Enforcement Directorate statement in 2017, the PACL owns 1,354 properties, with the maximum being in Hoshiarpur at 330.

top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Congress seeks inclusion of bigwigs in Maharashtra cabinet
Congress seeks inclusion of bigwigs in Maharashtra cabinet
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities