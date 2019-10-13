e-paper
Market to promote farmers, healthy lifestyle held

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW The Lucknow Farmers Market at Habibullah Estate here held a sale of eco-friendly products ahead of Diwali on Sunday.

This is a regular event held to support local farmers, link them directly to consumers and to create a ‘one stop shop’ for natural products, handmade crafts and recycled products since 2013.

Madhuri Halwasiya, a regular visitor to the market, described the sale as the most creative effort to support farmers and revive and keep alive local products, customs and traditions.

Lined up at the sale were: Organic farm fresh products, earth-friendly gifting and lifestyle choices, healthy food court, food made with ‘good for you’ ingredients, natural home and body care products, healthy snacks and treats, ‘decorate your home’ and use and wear natural products.

Mickey Kohli and his wife Reena, both avid supporters of the farmers market, said, “We are so excited to buy all our Diwali gifts from here and support local and rural enterprises and artisans.”

The market also promotes small entrepreneurs and local artisan-based products.

Interactive events at the market included a workshop on clean eating and well known caricaturist Ganesh Da who ‘captures’ faces of the visitors.

Chandrika Singh, health coach at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, New York, says, “Eating Clean is a choice, not a chore. As a first step, I encourage a shift from the denial mind set to eat better, naturally.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 18:08 IST

cities