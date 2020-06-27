e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Married woman ends life after blackmail by paramour, 5 booked

Married woman ends life after blackmail by paramour, 5 booked

The accused were harassing the 36-year-old mother of two; had shared her objectionable pictures with her UK-based husband.

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The woman died at a Ludhiana hospital on June 25 after strangulating herself with a dupatta a day earlier.
The woman died at a Ludhiana hospital on June 25 after strangulating herself with a dupatta a day earlier.(Representative photo)
         

Depressed over blackmail and harassment by her paramour, a 36-year-old woman ended her life by strangulating herself at Bhaini Colony of Jamalpur.

On her father’s complaint, the Jamalpur police have booked Harpreet Singh and his accomplices, Ghona, Sunny, Sheebu and Ravi, all residents of Noor Mahal, Jalandhar district.

The woman’s father told the police that his daughter’s husband was living in the UK for the past eight years, while she and her two sons lived with her in-laws in Jalandhar.

Recently, his daughter came in contact with Harpreet through her acquaintance, Ravi. During their meetings, they developed physical relations, following which Harpreet started blackmailing her for money.

ASI Harbhajan Singh, in-charge, Mundian police post, said Harpreet, in connivance with his aides, sent the woman’s objectionable pictures to her husband.

She eventually shared the matter with her father, who brought her to Ludhiana. But, Harpreet kept harassing her. When her father confronted Harpreet and his aides, they threatened him as well, the ASI said.

On June 24, the woman strangulated herself with a dupatta. Her parents rushed to a local hospital, where she died on June 25.

After her father lodged a complaint on Saturday, the five accused were booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
LIVE: Delhi’s Covid-19 cases cross 80K-mark, 66 deaths in 24 hrs
LIVE: Delhi’s Covid-19 cases cross 80K-mark, 66 deaths in 24 hrs
Amit Shah reviews preparedness at world’s largest Covid care facility
Amit Shah reviews preparedness at world’s largest Covid care facility
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
3,713 Covid 19 cases in Tamil Nadu lead to third highest single day spike in running
3,713 Covid 19 cases in Tamil Nadu lead to third highest single day spike in running
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Funeral procession of a car: Protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh
Funeral procession of a car: Protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In