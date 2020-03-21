Mastermind among four held in Ludhiana 1kg gold heist

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:48 IST

The police have arrested four more accused, including the mastermind, of the 1kg gold robbery at Gobind Jewellers on Gill Road, on Saturday.

The police have also claimed to recover the entire stolen jewellery with the recovery of 847gm gold and 4kg silver jewellery. Besides, two motorcycles, two sharp-edged weapons and a .315 bore countrymade pistol with 5 bullets, were also recovered from the accused.

Those arrested include Kamalpreet Singh alias Kamal, 26, of LIG flats in Dugri, Rahul Kang of Chauhan Nagar, Rajesh Kumar alias Ravi alias Kala, of Amritsar, and Ishan, of Mundian Khurd. One of the other accused Sumit Sandhu, of Gurbachan Nagar, was nabbed by the police on March 18. The police had also recovered 203 gram gold ornaments from him.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said, “Kamalpreet Singh alias Kamal is the kingpin of the gang. His father Jagvir Singh was associated with the victim Davinder Singh alias Nikku, owner of Gobind Jewellers on Gill Road. Kamalpreet was a frequent visitor to Gobind Jewellers and was aware about Davinder’s routine and jewellery kept in the shop.”

He was aware that in the afternoon Davinder used to be alone at the shop and that time was perfect for the crime, he added.

On March 4, three armed robbers held shop owner Davinder Singh captive at the showroom and took away 1,050 gm gold and four kg silver jewellery. A case was lodged against unidentified men at the Division number 6 police station the same day.

“After the robbery, the accused distributed jewellery among themselves and handed it over toRajesh and Ishan for melting it. However, before they could melt the jewellery the police arrested them,” the DCP said, adding that they police continue to question the accused to know from where they procured the pistol.

“Kamalpreet used to bring people, who were in need of money, to Davinder. These people mortgaged their jewellery with Davinder against the loan. Kamalpreet used to charge 3% interest on the principal amount and gave 1.5% to Davinder after keeping his share. The gold which he had robbed from the shop belonged to those who had mortgaged it,” the DCP further said.