MBA graduate found dead in Manikbaug home; murder case registered

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 20:35 IST

PUNE: A 26-year-old woman was found allegedly murdered in her house in a building in Manikbaug area of Sinhgad road on Monday, police said. The victim was identified as Tejasa Shamrao Payaal, a resident of Radha Society and a native of Beed. Her body was discovered by her mother after she had returned from Beed on Monday afternoon and opened the flat’s front door.

A day after the body was found, a case of murder and destruction of evidence was filed at Sinhgad road police station, according to Pomaji Rathod, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sinhgad road division, Pune police.

“She has died of ligature compression over neck with multiple injuries on her body. The injuries are all blunt force trauma,” said Dr Ajay Taware, medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital.

“As per the report received from doctors, a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code was registered. It is prima facie a murder. Rest all is a part of investigation,” said ACP Rathod.

Tejasa’s body was found covered in a black dress on her bed amid clothes strewn about. The bags were partially unpacked after the family had spent three months in Beed.

“There was a lot of mess of clothes and household belongings in the room, but the victim’s mother said that it is how she kept her belongings,” said police sub inspector (PSI) Amol Kale of Sinhgad road police station who was the first police official to reach the spot.

“One end of a dupatta (a piece of clothing) was stuck to the overhead fan and the other to a wooden door of the room where the body was found,” said PSI Kale, adding that the bed where the body was found did not have a mattress and a plastic stool was found next to the victim’s feet. Empty bottles of alcohol were also found in the house by her parent.

The doctors could not confirm whether it was murder or suicide and the police are yet to reach a conclusion even after 15 hours have passed since the body was found.

Tejasa was a Master in Business Administration (MBA) and was visiting her relatives in Beed along with her family. Her mother and sister were to arrive in Pune on Sunday while Tejasa left from Beed on Saturday. Her mother told the police that she was expecting a job-related update from a company located at Senapati Bapat road.

While PSI Kale responded to the call placed by Tejasa’s mother, assistant police inspector (API) Archana Bodade went to collect the doctor’s opinion, and yet another officer, API Kunte, is investigating the case. However, while API Bodade could not be reached for a comment, API Kanse refused to give any information besides the accidental death report which was registered on Monday. According to the police, senior inspector Nandkishor Shelake is on leave and inspector (crime) Sanjay Takawale, who was heading the police station, remained clueless about the case.