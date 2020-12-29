‘MCA exam question paper similar to 2018’

e-paper
Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
cities Updated: Dec 29, 2019 00:23 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Students pursuing the Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) degree in University of Mumbai (MU) have complained that the statistics and probability exam, held on December 11, had a question paper that was similar to the one given on May 23 last year.

“Both the papers were put together by MU and the fact that the question papers are almost identical just shows how careless the paper setters have become,” said MU senate member Vaibhav Narawde.

Officials from the examination department of the university have been informed. “Such issues are not acceptable and the university will set up a proper inquiry to find out who is responsible for this error,” said an official from the university.

