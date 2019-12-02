e-paper
MCDs must conduct a survey of dog and monkey population, says Delhi govt

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

Municipal bodies in Delhi must carry out a “comprehensive survey of the dog and monkey population” in the city and stock sufficient anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) to tackle bite cases, a House Committee of the Delhi Government has recommended in its report tabled on Monday.

It says that the civic bodies must “move out stray dogs and monkeys, which endanger human lives, immediately to forested areas” and “parks must be gated and boundary walled so that strays don’t enter them.”

The committee advised the central Government to declare Rabies a “Notifiable Disease,” whereby each hospital or laboratory (including private) has to report every case of rabies to authorities like dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

The committee had MLAs Somnath Bharti, Rajesh Rishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Om Prakash Sharma as members.

