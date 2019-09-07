Meet the guardian-angel cop who gifts slippers to the needy

cities

Mindful of their endless struggles, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ashok Kumar is bringing smiles to the underprivileged — by a simple act of gifting them slippers.

While discharging his duties or travelling with family, Kumar always carries multiple pairs of slippers in his vehicle, stopping often to distribute them among people walking barefoot.

ASI Ashok Kumar says the smiles of the underprivileged after wearing slippers gives him immense satisfaction.

Deputed as traffic zone-1 in-charge, the ASI says he had been distributing the slippers for a year, having handed out over a 1,000 pairs. “It all started after I once saw a homeless man with wounded feet. He was unable to walk due to the injuries. So, I bought him a pair of slippers, and have since made it a routine,” Kumar says.

“Their smiles after wearing slippers give me immense satisfaction,” says Kumar, adding, “I buy slippers of all sizes from a wholesaler, and store them in my vehicle.”

Going the extra mile for humanity is nothing new for the cop, who was awarded the DGP Disc on March 9 for saving the life of a man stuck in his car at Kali Sarak near Jalandhar Bypass.

On Saturday, he was a cynosure of all eyes as he stopped three barefooted children, who were collecting discarded bottles, polythene bags and other waste articles from roads near the Clock Tower, and distributed slippers among them.

