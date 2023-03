Meghalaya ministers allocated portfolios: Who got what? Check full list

Three days after the oath ceremony of the newly elected government in Meghalaya, the cabinet ministers were given their respective portfolios on Saturday, with chief minister Conrad Sangma keeping finance, forests and environment, information technology departments. His two deputies, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, have been given public works, home department (police), transport and urban affairs departments. Abu Taher Mondal, Kyrmen Shylla, Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma were among the other ministers who took the oath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and newly sworn-in Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Ministers of Meghalaya, at a ceremony in Shillong, Tuesday.(PTI)

Meghalaya cabinet portfolios:

Conrad Kongkal Sangma, CM Cabinet affairs Elections Finance Forests and environment department Home (political) department Information technology and communication department Mining & geology department Personnel & A.R. department, Planning investment promotion & sustainable development department Programme implementation & evaluation department, and any portfolios not allotted to any other ministers. Prestone Tynsong, deputy CM District council affairs department Home (police) department Parliamentary affairs department Public works department (R), public works department (B) Sniawbhalang Dhar, deputy CM Commerce & industries department Department of prisons and correctional services Transport department Urban affairs department Alexander Laloo Hek, cabinet minister Animal husbandry and veterinary department Fisheries department Printing & stationery department Secretariat administration department Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, cabinet minister Agriculture and farmers' welfare department Health & family welfare department Information & public relations department Law department Paul Lyngdoh, cabinet minister Arts & culture department Social welfare department Textiles department Tourism department Coming One Ymbon, cabinet minister Cooperation department Food civil Supplies & consumer affairs department Home (civil defence and home guards) department Water resources department Abu Taher Mondal, cabinet minister Community & rural development department Power department, taxation department Kyrmen Shylla, cabinet minister Home (passport) department Legal metrology department Revenue & disaster management department Excise department Marcuise N. Marak, cabinet minister Housing department Public health engineering department Soil & water conservation department Rakkam A Sangma, cabinet minister Border areas development department Education department General administration department Shakliar Warjri, cabinet minister Labour department Sports & youth affairs department Registration & stamps department

