Mentally disabled boy fights off men trying to sodomise him in Ludhiana

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:40 IST

The Salem Tabri police have booked some unidentified men for assaulting a 16-year-old mentally disabled boy and trying to sodomise him at a vacant plot near Kasabad village.

In his complaint to the police, the boy’s father, a resident of Bhattian Bet, said his teenaged son visited a nearby house for a “jagran” on October 30. There, some men took him to a vacant plot near Kasabad village and stripped him. They tried to sodomise his son, but when he resisted, they beat him up and fled the spot.

The boy revealed the matter to his family on Tuesday, following which they approached the police.

ASI Prabhjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 323, 324, 342, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the unidentified men. The police are waiting for the boy’s medical report to confirm sexual assault. More sections may be added in the FIR following the medical report.