Mercury drops three notches in HP as snowfall continues in higher reaches

Mercury drops three notches in HP as snowfall continues in higher reaches

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Maximum temperatures in the state dropped by two to three degrees as snowfall continued in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba and Kinnuar districts. Minimum temperatures have also dropped by one to two degrees during the last 24 hours.

Lowest temperature in the hill state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s Keylong at minus 5.6°C.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that the weather is likely to remain clear throughout the state till November 9, however, temperatures are expected to continue to decrease in the coming days.

Light to moderate precipitation occurred in the higher and middle hills of the state during the last 24 hours. Keylong received 30cm snow, while Gondla got 20cm. Banjar (Kullu district) saw 18mm rain, Kalpa and Manali witnessed 8mm showers each while Wangtoo in Kinnaur district recorded 7mm rain in the last 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in Shimla on Tuesday was 10°C, while Kufri, which is 14 kilometres away from the state capital, recorded 8.5°C minimum temperature.

Prominent hill stations including Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 2.3°C, 10.6°C and 10.9°C minimum temperatures respectively.

Solan accounted for 7°C minimum temperature, Bilaspur recorded 10.5°C, Hamirpur 10.2°C, Nahan 13.7°C and Kalpa, 1.1°C. Una recorded the highest temperature at 30.7°C in the state.

