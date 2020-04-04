Mewati govt medical college is exclusive Covid-19 hospital in Haryana

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 17:39 IST

CHANDIGARH: Ramping up its preparations to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the Haryana government on Saturday announced that the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College at Nalhar in Mewat district will now be an exclusive Covid-19 hospital.

The college has a capacity of 600 beds.

Presiding over a meeting of the crisis coordination committee via video conferencing here, Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora directed that exclusive Covid-19 wards are made in four medical colleges of the state.

Private laboratories should be identified in each district that could be designated for Covid-19 testing and along with this, the availability of rapid testing kits should be ensured.

She directed that the order for rate capping of vegetables has already been issued and all deputy commissioners should ensure that the shops and street hawkers did not sell the vegetables beyond the capped rate. The rate capping order should be widely circulated on social media so that people can be made aware about the rates. She said that the rate capping of moong dal and mustard oil should also be done.

In districts and villages where positive cases have been reported, the number of milkmen supplying milk should be brought down and focus should be on increasing the supply of packed milk.

She said it should be ensured that petrol pumps on highways remain open.

She said thermal scanning and social distancing of sadhus in dharamshalas should also be done.