MIDC holds meeting with Hinjewadi residents, starts road repair work

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:50 IST

Pune: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has started road repairs at various locations under its jurisdiction in Hinjewadi industrial area. The MIDC officials held a meeting with the representatives of Hinjewadi Employees And Residents Trust (Heart) on Monday at its office located at phase three, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park and discussed problems faced by residents.

Sudhakar Wagh, MIDC chief engineer; Nilesh Modhave, executive engineer, MIDC; Dnyanendra Hulsure, president, Heart and others attended the meet.

Hulsure said, “The meeting with MIDC officials was productive. They listened to our grievances and assured to address it one by one.”

A senior MIDC official, who asked not to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said that traffic congestion and poor roads are major issues faced by employees working at the IT Park. “Repair work on all approaching roads to Hinjewadi was put on hold due to recent rains, but now it will be carried out on weekends,” he said.

Hulsure said, “The officials assured us that motorable road for at least two-wheelers on the Mhalunge Maan alternate route will be ready by January 2020. Four-wheeler facility on the stretch will take time as Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is yet to resolve the land acquisition issue.”

On encroachment, the Heart representative said that the short-staffed MIDC is doing its best in conducting regular drives. Hence, IT companies need to educate its employees to stop using the services of illegal street vendors.