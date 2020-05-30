e-paper
Home / Cities / Migrants wishing to go back to Bihar, MP, Jharkhand to be put on trains on first-come first-served basis on Saturday: Ludhiana DC

DC Pradeep Agrawal said migrants should come directly to Guru Nanak Stadium at 10am on May 30.

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 01:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
More than 8 lakh people had registered in Ludhiana for travelling back to their home states and to date, around 3 lakh people had been sent home, DC said.
Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has said that migrants who want to travel back to the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand should come directly to Guru Nanak Stadium at 10am on Saturday, adding that they will be put on the trains on a first-come first-served basis.

Seven trains for Katni (with stoppage at Gwalior and Bina), Barkakhana (with stoppage at Dhanbad, Daltonganj), for Katihar (with stoppage at Purnea, Gonda, Begusarai), for Ara/Bhojpur (with stoppage at Patna, Hardoi, Lucknow and Buxar), for Aurangabad (with stoppage at Gaya, Hardoi, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Bhabua), for Darbhanga (with stoppage at Madhubani, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur) and for Khagaria (with stoppage at Saharsa, Etawah, DDU, Chapra, Hajipur) will depart from Ludhiana railway station on Saturday.

Agrawal said that since May 5, several trains carrying migrants had departed for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and other states from Ludhiana. More than 8 lakh people had registered for travelling back to their home states and to date, around 3 lakh people had departed, he added.

He further added that the Punjab government was paying for the travel, food, water and pickup service from designated points. Medical screening of all passengers was being done and medical certificates were being issued by the district administration.

