Miles to go: Six migrant workers pedalling their way to UP on three bicycles

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:03 IST

Six days after beginning their journey on three bicycles from Punjab’s Jalandhar, six migrant workers who are on way to their homes in Uttar Pradesh’s (UP’s) Auraiya, reached Haryana’s Jhajjar on Thursday.

The workers had decided to pedal all the way to their native place after being forced by circumstances amid the coronavirus lockdown.

They alleged that their factory owners did not pay them their wages for March and since then, they were staying in shelter homes.

After covering nearly 425 kilometres with swollen feet, one of the migrant labourers, Saurabh, said they started their journey on March 9 after Punjab government did not list their names among those who left for UP in buses.

“We don’t have enough money to hire taxis for going home. We are tired, but the thought of returning home encourages us to pedal more, even in the humid weather. We are hopeful that we will reach our homes in the next three days,” he said.

LOCALS PROVIDING FOOD

The worker also hailed the locals, saying, “Residents of Haryana and Punjab are so kind-hearted that they provided us food, milk, water bottles and clothes to cover our faces throughout the way.”

Another worker, Neeraj Kumar, alleged that the police were creating hurdles in their way. “The police personnel have been asking us to stay in shelter homes. Everyday, our 1-2 hours get wasted in convincing them to let us move ahead,” he said. “Moreover, the governments are working for rich people only. As we didn’t have work for the past 45 days, it is better to spend time with the family rather than remaining stranded in camps,” the migrant worker said.