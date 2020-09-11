e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Minor brothers on cycle crushed to death by speeding truck on Ludhiana-Delhi highway

Minor brothers on cycle crushed to death by speeding truck on Ludhiana-Delhi highway

13-year-old Neeraj and his brother, 10, were going to buy notebooks; onlookers nab truck driver.

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The truck that claimed the two boys’ lives in Sahnewal on Friday.
The truck that claimed the two boys’ lives in Sahnewal on Friday.(HT Photo)
         

A 13-year-old boy and his 10-year-old brother were mowed down by a speeding truck while they were on their way to buy notebooks on a bicycle on the Ludhiana-Delhi highway near Jugiana village in Sahnewal on Friday morning

The truck driver, Ranjit Singh, 40, of Kapurthala, tried to flee from the spot, but was nabbed after a chase by onlookers. He was handed over to the Sahnewal police.

Police said the deceased, Neeraj, 13, and Ashu, 10, were residents of Bihari Colony, Jugiana, Sahnewal.

Neeraj, 13
Neeraj, 13

Neeraj was riding the bicycle, while Ashu was sitting behind him.

Ashu, 10
Ashu, 10

Their father, Sanjay Kumar, said around 7am on Friday, his sons left the house on their bicycle to buy notebooks before their online classes for the day. As they got on the service lane of the main highway, a speeding truck crushed them to death. Locals rushed to his house to inform him about the accident.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO, Sahnewal police station, said the truck driver claimed that he could not notice the children on the bicycle in the service lane.

He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

SURVIVED BY PARENTS, THREE SISTERS

Sanjay Kumar, the father of the children, is a labourer. Hailing from Bhagalpur, Bihar, Kumar said besides Neeraj and Ashu, he and his wife had three daughters, who were older than their sons.

The distraught father said he had been toiling to provide his children education to help them stand on their feet. As their schools were closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, he had arranged mobile phones for them so they could attend online classes.

“I woke up early everyday to ready my kids for their online classes. I should not have sent them to the market. I should have bought the notebooks myself,” he rued.

top news
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
House panel backs e-courts
House panel backs e-courts
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In