Missed Kumbh-2019? Relive Kumbh-2019 memories at Allahabad Junction station

lucknow

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:15 IST

From the coming weekend, visitors to the Allahabad junction will be able to enjoy and relive memorable moments of the 49-day ‘Bhavya’ and ‘Divya’ Kumbh-2019, yet again.

For the benefit of passengers a unique photo exhibition is going to be put up by the North Central Railway (NCR) on the city side of the station, capturing some unforgettable moments of the mega religious fair that concluded on March 4, 2019. The exhibition would be a week-long affair, said NCR Prayagraj chief public relations Ajeet Singh.

“The exhibition will begin with a formal inauguration by NCR general manager Rajiv Chaudhry at a function at the main passenger hall on the city side of the junction station in the evening of August 10. It will continue for a week,” he added.

He said that the exhibition being put up at the junction station was the same that won NCR an award at the ‘64th Rashtriya Rail Samaroh’ held at Ambala recently.

A working model of the country’s first high-speed train ‘Vande Bharat Express’ would also be an added attraction for visitors, he said adding that a model of Gatimaan Express, the high-speed luxury train, will also be on display at the exhibition.

Some other items planned to be put on display during the exhibition include ‘fire ball’ extinguishers to deal with fire outbreaks on running trains as well as smart sensor-embellished dustbins to explain waste segregation process at the time of disposal, he added.

Celebrating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the railways has also decided to display memories related to the Father of the Nation at the exhibition. Visitors at the photo exhibition will be able to catch a glimpse of rare black and white photographs capturing the Mahatma Gandhi alighting at the Allahabad Junction decades back, as well as photographs of the train that brought his ashes to Prayagraj, on February 12, 1947.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 16:21 IST