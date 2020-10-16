e-paper
Missing SSB jawan traced to Jammu's Rajouri

Missing SSB jawan traced to Jammu’s Rajouri

The jawan had gone missing from Kashmir’s Budgam on October 14

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 12:01 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The jawan went missing from Kashmir’s Budgam on October 14.
The jawan went missing from Kashmir’s Budgam on October 14.(HT file)
         

A Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) constable, who had gone missing from Kashmir’s Budgam on October 14, was traced to Jammu region’s Rajouri on Thursday, a police officer said.

“He has so far not divulged the reasons for deserting his unit. It has to be probed by the officers concerned in Budgam,” the officer added.

The constable, Altaf Hussain, went missing with his service INSAS rifle and 20 rounds of ammunition on Tuesday evening. Hussain is from Rajouri.

