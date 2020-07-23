Mission Fateh: Ludhiana health dept teams visit malls to spread Covid-19 awareness

cities

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 22:45 IST

Continuing the Mission Fateh initiative to spread awareness on the prevention of the spread of Covid-19, mass media teams of the health department undertook activities to inform residents about consequences of ignoring the guidelines.

The teams visited several shopping malls in the city and distributed pamphlets among people. They also demonstrated proper techniques of washing hands and wearing and removing masks.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said, “Under the statewide Covid-19 awareness campaign, only Ludhiana district has taken the initiative to deploy three information education communication (IEC) vans with public address system (PAS) so that teams can move through the narrow streets of the city.”

He said that teams visited various shopping complexes and malls to spread awareness among shopowners, customers and the mall staff.