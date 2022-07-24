MK Stalin's request to PM after Centre's statement on Ukraine-returned students

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to take necessary steps to secure the future of the medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine.

The letter comes days after the Centre told the Lok Sabha that there was no permission from the National Medical Commission (NMC) – the regulatory body of medical education in the country – to accommodate Indian students who returned from Ukraine in the medical colleges in the country.

Thousands have returned from the war-hit nation after Russia launched a surprise attack on February 24. The government arranged special flights to bring the Indians back from Ukraine's neighbouring countries as the airspace in the conflict-hit state remained closed.

In the letter, Stalin said, "While we are cognizant of the fact that this reply has been given in the specific context of some steps taken in a state, I would like to highlight that this has once again brought the uncertain future of the students to the fore."

Stalin said since the beginning of the conflict, around 2,000 medical students from Ukraine have returned to Tamil Nadu, one of the largest numbers among all the states in the country.

"Given the current situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to immediately return to their colleges in Ukraine and the uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities. Considering this, our state has been repeatedly urging you to take necessary steps to accommodate these students in India or in suitable Universities abroad," he said, requesting the prime minister to direct the NMC and Union ministries to initiate steps to bring in necessary amendments in the relevant Central Acts, to enable these students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India.

He also said alternatively, necessary steps need to be immediately initiated to provide these students with an alternative option to continue their studies in foreign universities, with similar regulations and academic ambience.

In March as well, Stalin had urged Modi in a letter to allow the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India "from the stage from which their studies have been disrupted".

