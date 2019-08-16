MMRDA warns of power outage in Mumbai’s western suburbs from 12am to 6am on Saturday

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:44 IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday announced the possibility of a power outage in the western suburbs, in areas such as Kandivli, Malad, Goregaon and Andheri, from 12am to 6am on Saturday, as the agency will erect monopoles for the Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2 corridor in Kamraj Nagar.

In a statement issued on Friday, MMRDA said, “Although TATA Power and Adani Electricity have assured alternative arrangements during the above mentioned night, there is a possibility of a power outage and hence, MMRDA thought it appropriate to communicate to the Tata and Adani consumers of the possible power outage.”

The Metro-2A corridor is expected to commence operations by end of 2020.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 20:44 IST