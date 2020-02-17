Modi govt has completely destroyed India’s economy: Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:43 IST

Sri Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Monday said the central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi was a threat to not only the secular structure of Indian society and polity but also to the essence of the constitution of India.

Tewari was delivering a presidential address at Government Mohindra College, Patiala, during a two-day international conference Challenges To Indian Polity And Governance: Present Scenario And Future Agenda.

“We are living in the most sensitive times since the India gained independence,” Tewari said: “India, its foundation and the constitution, are under threat from non-secular forces. No one religion can be the foundation of Indian democracy and polity because the division of India and the Islamic state of Pakistan was made on the premise that India will remain a secular state.”

On the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said, “Through the implementation of the CAA and NRC, the incumbent government is defying the idea of a secular nation that our forefathers had envisioned for us in the Constitution.”

He alleged that the economy was performing poorly due to the mismanagement of the central government.

On AAP’s chances in Punjab after its victory in Delhi, Tewari said, “There is no greater dynamic leader in Punjab other than Captain Amarinder Singh. The chief minister is the undisputed leader and enjoys the confidence of every section of society. Its because of the CM that Congress won eight Lok Sabha seats in Punjab while the neighbouring states have no Congress member of parliament.