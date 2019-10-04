Moga deputy mayor booked for murder bid

cities

Police have booked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Moga municipal corporation deputy mayor for attempt to murder.

Congress worker Kulwant Singh of Dhuneke village sustained a bullet injury on Thursday after deputy mayor Jarnail Singh opened fire at him.

Police said there was a dispute between them over the expansion of a road leading towards a gurdwara in Dhuneke. Jarnail fire a shot at Kulwant after a heated argument on Thursday morning. Kulwant was rushed to the civil hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, said police.

Moga senior superintendent of police Amarjit Singh Bajwa said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and the Arms Act has been registered against the deputy mayor at the Moga city police station. “After the incident, accused fled from the spot. We are conducting raids to nab him,” he said.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:34 IST