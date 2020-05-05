e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali police get remand of 4 gangsters held in Panchkula raid

Mohali police get remand of 4 gangsters held in Panchkula raid

The police brought the accused on production warrants

cities Updated: May 05, 2020 00:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A local court granted five-day remand to four gangsters accused of attempting to murder a 22-year-old milkman in Mohali.

Ten days ago, Punjab Police had arrested the accused after an exchange of fire, in which head constable, Rashpreet Singh, was injured, in Haryana’s Panchkula district. The police brought the accused on production warrants.

A team of Punjab Police had raided the hideout at in Billa village of Panchkula to arrest accused Harsimran alias Simu of Naraingarh in Ambala, and his aides Dhruv Mohan Garg of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurcharan Singh alias Gunna of Parwala village in Raipur Rani, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Dera Bassi.

Accused Simu and Gunna were involved in an attempt-to-murder case that dates back to March 11, when 22-year-old milkman, Kamalpreet Singh of Chachumajra village in Kharar, was shot by three motorcycle-borne men at Mohali’s Phase 9 on March 11, in what was reported to be the fallout of a college rivalry.

top news
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
Delhi slaps ‘special corona fee’ on alcohol as Covid-19 cases near 5,000 mark
Delhi slaps ‘special corona fee’ on alcohol as Covid-19 cases near 5,000 mark
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
‘Highest number of cured patients...’: Govt warns against laxity amid good news
‘Highest number of cured patients...’: Govt warns against laxity amid good news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities