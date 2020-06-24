Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh, rains lash most parts of state

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:43 IST

Shimla: Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the state, the meteorological department said here.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Kangra and Mandi districts, MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

He issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts for Thursday.

“Due to a fresh western disturbance, heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are likely to continue throughout the state till June 30,” he said.

Palampur in Kangra district received the highest 110mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, he said.

Jogindernagar received 96mm of rain, followed by Baijnath 93mm, Dharamshala 92mm, Gaggal 87mm, Saharan and Kumarsen 33mm each, Nagrota Suriyan 31mm, Kothi 28mm, Dalhousie 25mm, Saloni 21mm, Bharari and Chhatrari 17mm each, Mandi 16mm and Baldwara 14mm.

Shimla received 13.4mm of rainfall, Nadaun 12mm, Chamba and Dehra Gopipur 11mm each, Kufri, Sangrah and Keylong 10mm each.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong at 10.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 24.6 degrees Celsius, while it was a pleasant 16.9° in Kufri, 29.4° in Manali, 30.8°C in Dharamshala and 21°C in Dalhousie.

Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded highs of 30.5°C, 36.5°C, 36.2°C and 31.8°C, respectively.

Una was the hottest at 38°C.