More ODOP clusters across Uttar Pradesh

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:29 IST

Lucknow The Yogi government has decided to open One District One Product (ODOP) clusters in six districts across the state with the help of the Centre to promote artisans and manufacturers.

The ‘one district one product’ scheme is among its prestigious projects aimed at promoting artisans and handicrafts. In these clusters, only artisans and manufacturers will be members.

Principal secretary, Khadi and MSME, Navneet Sehgal on Tuesday said while four clusters had been finalized, two more will be added on the list. “Later, 13 more clusters will be opened is as many districts across the state,” said Sehgal.

According to Sehgal, a leather cluster will be opened in Chandausi district, footwear in Saharanpur, brass in Sant Kabir Nagar, and terracotta pottery in Gorakhpur. Soon, two more clusters will be finalised, he added.

It may be pointed out that the government has already set up carpet cluster in Bhadohi, zari-zardosi in Unnao, readymade garments in Bareilly, glass beads and silk weaving in Varanasi.

The state government had launched the ODOP scheme in January last. It has identified 75 products in as many districts that are indigenous. These products had made the respective districts famous.

On the long list of 75 products are the world famous carpets of Bhadohi, brassware of Moradabad, locks of Aligarh, famous black pottery of Mirzapur, crockery of Khurja, leather of Agra and Kanpur among other products.

The government has also decided to open more common facility centres in the state. These centres aim to provide facilities for testing, raw material depot, complementing production process and training.

They are proposed in Barabanki, Jhansi, Kasganj, Ghazipur, Moradabad, Azamgarh, Chandauli, Janunpur, Badaun and Firozabad.

Box

Financial aid for artisans

In a bid to give further boost to the ODOP scheme, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to provide financial assistance to artisans willing to participate in trade fairs not only across the country but also at the international level.

Financial assistance will be in form of direct benefit transfer in the bank account of beneficiaries. The cash incentive will be for expenditure incurred on setting up stalls and travelling expenses.

The Khadi and Village industries ministry is encouraging artisans to attend fairs not only in Uttar Pradesh but in other parts of the country and even international trade fairs.

This cash incentive will also be for expenses incurred in starting business on e-commerce portals.

Under this scheme, in one financial year, an artisan can attend eight international trade fairs, 14 across the country and 16 within Uttar Pradesh.