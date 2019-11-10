e-paper
Mosque land should be outside Parikrama area, says VHP

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2019 21:47 IST
Pawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit
The five-acre land for the proposed mosque in Ayodhya should be outside the Chaudah Koshi Parikrama area, about 15-20 km from the Ram Janmabhoomi site, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said in reiteration of its earlier demand.

“We have always maintained that no mosque will be constructed in the name of Babur (Mughal emperor). Any mosque in Ayodhya must be constructed outside the Chaudah Koshi Parikrama,” Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s regional spokesperson Sharad Sharma, who operates from Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya, added.

According to VHP leaders, land for the proposed mosque could be identified at Shanawa village in Sadar tehsil, Ayodhya. This village, outside the 14-Koshi Parikrama area, has the grave of Mir Baki, commander of Mughal emperor Babur. Those who claim to be descendants of the first Imam of the Babri mosque also live here.

When the late VP Singh was prime minister, negotiations were held between Hindu and Muslim litigants for an out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya dispute, during 1990-91. The late Syed Shahabuddin and former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay were key the negotiators..

“In those negotiations, Shanawa village was identified as the most suitable place for construction of the mosque in lieu of Muslims relinquishing their claim over the site for the temple,” said Sharma.

The Sunni Central Waqf Board is likely to take a decision on whether to accept the five-acre land for building a mosque in Ayodhya at its board meeting proposed on November 26.

