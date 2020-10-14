Movie buffs will have to wait as multiplexes yet to take final call on reopening

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:44 IST

Even though cinema halls have been allowed to open from October 15, movie buffs in the city will have to wait for some more time to enjoy films on the big screen as Ludhiana’s major multiplexes are yet announce their reopening plans.

There is no word yet from the managements MBD mall, Westend mall, JMD solitaire mall at railway station road, Silver Arc mall, Flamez mall at Malhar road, and Pavillion mall, on when they plan to start screening again.

The management cited low footfall and no new releases as the reason behind the delay in reopening the cinemas. Also, some claimed that the state government has not yet issued any official orders for re-opening of cinema halls and only the Centre has issued an order in this regard.

The Centre has allowed multiplexes, cinema halls and theatres to reopen from October 15, with up to 50% of their seating capacity.

Manager of solitaire cinemas at JMD mall, Sanjeev Sharma said, “We have not yet received any official order from the state government to open multiplexes. Also, no new movie has been released. We are yet to decide whether to open the cinemas or not.”

MBD group spokesperson Sandeep Dua said, “We have not yet received a copy of the official order from the state government to open the cinemas. So we are yet to take a call.”

The staff members at SRS cinemas in Omaxe mall situated on Ferozepur road said that the higher authorities have not yet decided on opening the cinemas due to low footfall and no new release of movies.

Marketing manager of Westend mall, Ramesh Gandhi said, “We have not yet received any orders to open the cinemas from the higher authorities, but it is expected that the cinemas would be reopened soon. The final decision would be taken in a day or two.”

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma, however, said as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, the cinemas can be opened by adhering to the guidelines/SOPs issued by the Union and state governments.

The cinema halls have been closed due to the ongoing pandemic since March-mid.