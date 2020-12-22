e-paper
Home / Cities / MP Manish Tewari lays foundation stones of high-level bridge, road repair works in Mohali

MP Manish Tewari lays foundation stones of high-level bridge, road repair works in Mohali

Due to unavailability of a bridge over the rivulet, the temple would be cut off from main land during the rainy season

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
MP Manish Tewari at a function in Mohali.
MP Manish Tewari at a function in Mohali.(HT PHOTO)
         

Member of parliament Manish Tewari on Monday laid the foundation stone of the high-level bridge (HLB) being built over Patiala ki Rao river at Nayagaon to Singha Devi Temple, which has been approved under NABARD and will be constructed at a cost of ₹403.59 lakh.

Tewari said the project will be completed within six months. He said Singha Devi was an important village and the historical temple there was visited by thousands of devotees from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and nearby villages.

Due to unavailability of a bridge over the rivulet, the temple would be cut off from main land during the rainy season.

19-km roads to be repaired

Earlier in the day, Tewari also laid the foundation stone of construction and strengthening work of 19 km of roads. He informed that arrangements had been made to make the road from Boothgarh village to Haripur an “all-weather road”. This road serves as the shortest route from Chandigarh to Ropar due to which heavy traffic passed over it. So, widening and strengthening of this road will be immensely beneficial, he said.

Navagaon to Kane ka Bara to Tanda Karoran Pinjore road is an interstate road that will act as a shortcut for patients coming from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to PGIMER, Chandigarh. Widening/strengthening and new construction of the road will reduce the distance from Pinjore to PGIMER by 5km.

