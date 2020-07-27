e-paper
Multani disappearance case: Two former Chandigarh cops booked for fabricating evidence

Multani disappearance case: Two former Chandigarh cops booked for fabricating evidence

Retired inspectors had complained that dismissed Punjab Police cop Gurmeet Singh Pinky had lured them to give statement against former Punjab DGP Saini

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:54 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Mohali: The Kharar police on Monday registered a case against two retired inspectors of Chandigarh police — Anokh Singh and Jagir Singh — for fabricating evidence in the Multani disappearance case. The move comes after the said cops had filed a complaint with director generals of police (DGPs) of Punjab and Chandigarh on July 9 against dismissed Punjab Police cop Gurmeet Singh “Pinki”, alleging that they were lured by Pinki to give statement against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the 32-year-old disappearance case of CITCO employee Balwant Singh Multani.

The cops were booked under Section 195-A (fabricating evidence) on the complaint of Kharar (Sadar) station house officer, Sukhvir Singh. A senior police officer of Mohali, who wished not be named confirmed the development.

On July 9, the two cops in their complaint cited audio recordings to prove that they were lured by dismissed Punjab Police cop Gurmeet Singh “Pinki” at the behest of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s political adviser Bharat Inder Singh Chahal to give statement against Saini.

In their complaint, Anokh and Jagir claimed that they were invited by Pinki to his farmhouse near Landran on June 3 and 6 where he offered to appoint their children as sub-inspectors in Punjab Police with the help of Chahal.

Pinki, a dismissed inspector of Punjab Police who was once close to Saini, is the second witness in the case registered at the Mataur police station in Mohali on May 6. IN an interview to a private TV channel in 2015 he claimed that he had seen Saini torturing Multani, which also finds a mention in the FIR registered against the ex-DGP and eight retired officials of Chandigarh Police.

The case pertains to kidnapping of Multani, son of an ex-IAS officer, who was allegedly tortured in police custody before he allegedly escaped from the custody of Qadian police. Chandigarh Police reportedly had picked Multani after a terrorist attack on Saini in 1991 when he was the Chandigarh SSP.

