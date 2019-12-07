e-paper
Multilevel parking at Feroze Gandhi market on the anvil

The six-storey parking (including two basements) will be constructed in the market at a cost of ₹60 crore and will be able to accommodate 450 cars and 150 two-wheelers at a time

cities Updated: Dec 07, 2019 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Frequent traffic jams are witnessed in the market due to congestion and parking of vehicles by the road.
Frequent traffic jams are witnessed in the market due to congestion and parking of vehicles by the road.
         

The Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) on Friday paved the way for a multilevel parking at the Feroze Gandhi market by floating the tenders for the construction work.

As per the information, the six-storey parking (including two basements) will be constructed in the market at a cost of ₹60 crore and will be able to accommodate 450 cars and 150 two-wheelers at a time. The parking will be constructed on the land behind the stock exchange and the land adjoining it. Both the sites will be interconnected.

The project was hanging fire for over three years due to delay in finalising the design and delayed no-objection certificate from the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) which had established the market and then handed it over to MC. Frequent traffic jams are witnessed in the market due to congestion and parking of vehicles by the road.

SOLUTION FOR CONGESTION

Market association president of market association PS Gill said, “The multilevel parking was a long-pending demand of the association and also a part of the master plan of the market. The association had also moved the Punjab and Haryana high court for removal of encroachments and restricting parking of vehicles on the roadside.” 

Gill said besides that, the visitors to the nearby areas and Mini Secretariat also parked their vehicles in the market, resulting in congestion.

“It was in November when the high court had directed the municipal corporation (MC) to take action against the parking contractors and visitors for parking the vehicles on the roadside in the market. The MC, however, has failed to take any such action,” Gill said.

FIRE LANE ALSO IN PIPELINE

Recently, the MC had also approved a resolution to establish a fire lane in the Feroze Gandhi market for demarcating specific line for fire brigade. Gill said it was their long-pending demand as the parking contractor gets the vehicles parked by the road, which resulted in traffic jams.

TENDERS FOR ABD AREA TOO

Besides, the LSCL has also floated the tender for rehabilitation of existing trunk storm water drains project in the area-based development (ABD) aspect of Smart City project. The ABD area includes Sarabha Nagar and Ghumar Mandi.

