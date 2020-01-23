Multiple units on single plot properties: GDA board refers matter to state govt, seeks change in norms

cities

Ghaziabad: The board of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has referred a proposal for putting a ban on passing of map layouts for multiple units on single plot properties to the state government, citing multiple problems related to mutation, share of common spaces, and ownership of staircases and rooftop of such buildings.

GDA officials said that the matter was referred to the state because such provisions in nine residential colonies was allowed on the basis of a government order, which cannot be put on hold by a local authority.

According to the officials, the nine colonies include Rajendra Nagar, Indraprastha, Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Shalimar Garden Extension 1, Pratap Vihar, Shalimar Garden Extension 2, Shalimar Garden (Main) and Swarn Jayanti Puram.

The move by the GDA has come after a survey last year concluded that about 3,733 extra units were constructed on such plots against the sanctioned limit.

“The proposal has been referred to the government. In such areas, different problems have cropped up. These are related to mutation, share of common spaces, ownership of staircases and rooftop of such buildings, parking spaces and even maintenance of buildings. So, we have sought guidelines from the state government,” said Anita C Meshram, the divisional commissioner and chairperson of GDA.

“The construction of extra flats and illegally constructed units are different issues, and will be dealt with as per law. The map approval of such properties will continue in the meantime,” she added.

According to GDA officials, multiple units with stilt floor and three storeys and also stilt floor along with four storeys was allowed in 2014 building bylaws (bylaws specific to GDA area) for plots having minimum 112 square metres area.

“There was no limit on number of units and multiple units could be constructed according to the floor area ratio limit. The limit of a housing unit was 60 square metres. Once these bylaws were made applicable, the housing units mushroomed. GDA received about ₹80 crore in two years as unit charges apart from the development charges,” said Asheesh Shivpuri, authority’s chief architect & town planner.

In 2016, the state government rolled out another set of bylaws which were applicable throughout the state and minimum plot area was hiked from 112 square metres to 150 square metres.

“The bylaws allowed one unit per floor on plots up to 300 square metres. Over 300 square metres, one additional unit was allowed for additional 100 square metres of area. The maximum cap on number of units was 12. However, the unit charges were waived off in 2016 bylaws and only the development charges remained,” he added.

The prevalence of the two bylaws allowed small developers to construct multiple units and major violations came out in the GDA survery, primarily in Indirapuram area which has about 2,994 extra units constructed.

“The flat owners often arrive with grievances due to irregular constructions and no norms in place. This is why the proposal has been referred to the government to fix norms,” Shivpuri added.

The illegal units so constructed in GDA areas have also compounded the burden on civic infrastructure, the officials said.