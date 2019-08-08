Mumbai-Goa services hit due to track wash out

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:10 IST

Train services were disrupted on the Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Pune routes on Wednesday. While operations to Goa were further affected as tracks were washed out owing to flooding in Sindhudurg district, Mumbai-Pune services, hit due to the landslide at Bhor ghat on Sunday, were not restored. Konkan Railway officials said heavy rains washed out a 10-m stretch of the tracks between Kudal and Zarap stations. LK Verma, chief spokesperson, KR, said they immediately began repair work, but the washout had a cascading effect.

As tracks between Mumbai and Pune had not been fully cleared after the landslide, services were disrupted on the route. CR officials said they are working to clear the tracks. Services were also affected by flooding between Satara and Kolhapur.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 00:10 IST