mumbai news

1 dead, 18 injured as ST bus rams into stationary trailer on Mumbai Pune Expressway

The mishap involving a stationary trailer and a ST bus on the Mumbai Pune Expressway in the wee hours of Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 07:09 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

The Panvel Taluka police have booked the deceased Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver and a trailer driver following an accident that killed one and injured 18 – four of them with serious injuries – on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 2.30am near Kon village of Panvel taluka.

“A trailer had stalled on the second lane going towards Mumbai when a ST bus going from Solapur to Virar rammed from behind, killing the bus driver on the spot. Most of the passengers were asleep without holding onto anything for support. As a result, most of them suffered minor injuries,” Ravindra Daundkar, senior police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station, said.

The injured were taken to MGM, Kamothe Hospital.

Meanwhile, the deceased ST bus driver, identified as Abhiman Achut Gayakhe (33) from Osmanabad, was taken to Panvel civil hospital for post-mortem. Krishna Ashok Tupe (36), the trailer driver who sustained minor injuries, is undergoing treatment.

