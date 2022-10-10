1 dead, 2 sustain 70% burns in a major leakage at Uran power plant

Uran: A 32-year-old junior engineer was killed, while two others suffered severe burns in a major explosion at Uran Gas Turbine Power Station (GTPS) on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek Dhumal, a resident of Vikhroli, and the two technicians, Kundan Patil, from Dongari Uran, and Vishnu Patil, from Bokadvira, suffered 70% burn injuries.

The incident was a result of leakage out of a booster pump in the recovery plant gas turbine, which generated high-pressure steam.

On Sunday as per their duty schedule, they started work in the morning at around 9am. Most of the employees on Sundays have their weekly offs and only a few of them were working.

As per the official statement of Mahagenco, “The incident happened around 12:30pm, when a technical glitch took place in a high-pressure booster pump and it started leaking. The junior engineer and technician went to check the situation but were burnt in the high pressure of steam. We immediately took them to the national burn centre but Dhumal died on the way to the hospital and others are undergoing treatment. The desk operator suffered minor injuries too. Due to this serious incident SM Marudkar, director (operations) visited the spot. Chief engineer Sunil Ingle is now conducting an inquiry into the entire matter. The particular boiler is temporarily stopped. The team of officials will also be taking care and providing help to the family of the injured and deceased as company protocol.”

Dr SM Keswani from the National Burn Centre of Airoli, said, “All three patients were brought to the hospital around 2pm. Dhumal was severely burnt, almost 90%, and was declared dead while the other two have 70% burn injuries. We will be able to speak about their health after 48 hours.”

Deceased Dhumal, who was working as a junior engineer in the company, posted to this plant two years ago, told his family. This is his second posting after Nashik. He was married with a five-year-old child.

Kiran Gadakh, 32, a friend of the deceased who was with him during his engineering education, said, “We have known each other for a decade. Dhumal, who was from Sangli, shifted here recently due to his job requirement. He was a gem of a person. I feel bad for his family, at this early age we lost our best friend, and it’s really painful. The investigation should be done properly in the matter. Family is yet to receive in the body.”

